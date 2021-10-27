Sabbatical Enters Co-Pro Partnership with beIN Sports

Sabbatical Entertainment and beIN Sports North America partnered to produce exclusive soccer vignettes.

Through the alliance, the two companies will create 100 vignettes leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Available in English and Spanish, the content will cover all aspects related to the popular sport.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, commented, “Soccer is not just a sport, it is almost a religion, which passionately unites different cultures around the world. Our Qatar 2022 World Cup content is similar to the pentagons and hexagons in a soccer ball. Together they score the winning goal for fans who will now have everything they need to enjoy the road to the World Cup. Co-producing with beIN Sports takes this content to the highest levels.”