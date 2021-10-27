Rai Com Showcases New Movies For North America

Rai Com, the distribution arm of the Italian pubcaster RAI, announced new titles as part of its movie line-up for North America.

The slate features the historical-fantasy drama Freaks Out. Set in Rome in 1943, the movie follows Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio, and Mario, who live in a circus managed by Israel, their boss. When Israel mysteriously disappears, the four “circus freaks” feel lost until someone sets his eyes on them with a plan that could change their destinies.

In LGBTQ drama The Hidden Child, Ciro finds shelter in the apartment of an elderly man, Gabriele, a quiet and educated piano teacher. The local criminal organization is targeting Ciro because he stole from the boss’ mother. In the end, Gabriele will have to make tough decisions to free the boy and himself as well.

Animated movie Yaya & Lennie – The Walking Liberty portrays Yaya and Lennie, the free spirits of the jungle, who are striving to find their place in a post-apocalyptic world.

Thriller Blue Eyes depicts an ordinary woman who is also a mysterious robber. When a police officer teams up with a Parisian friend known as “The Frenchman” to trail her, the chase becomes a challenging game with unforeseeable consequences.

Costume drama Notes From A Woman Salesman follows Bravo, who spends his time in luxury clubs and illegal gambling. He is an “entrepreneur,” in that he sells women. When he meets Carla, his life changes for the worst.

These films will be shown as part of Rai Com’s slate at the American Film Market.