APC Kids Inks Deals For ‘Hardball’ And ‘DisRupted’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, confirmed a deal with France Télévisions for Hardball and DisRupted.

Following the season one debut on Okoo, season two of Hardball will launch on France Télévisions. Produced by Northern Pictures in association with Screen Australia, the new season of the series follows Mikey winning the ‘Sasi-Wests-Hat’ handball tournament. With primary school approaching, the arrival of new classmates, and an important scholarship opportunity, the gang of friends might break up for good.

Coming from CJZ, Sticky Pictures, and LateNite Films, the DisRupted series of films explore universal themes of new independence, finding your voice, the power of friendship, and relating to the world. The trio of films will premiere on Okoo and France 4.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, commented, “We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the ACTF. Hardball is an original, fresh comedy and after seeing a great reaction to the first season, we are confident that the second season will be highly anticipated by the show’s French fans. We are also very much looking forward to bringing French audiences the DisRupted trio of films which provide thought-provoking content for, and created by, talented young people.”