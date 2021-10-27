American Film Market Confirms Speakers And Programming

The American Film Market unveiled a line-up of new speakers and programming for the AFM 2021 Online.

The online event will take place from November 1-5, 2021, and it will feature more than 150 speakers in its programming of panels, conferences, workshops, and more.

The AFM will start with the opening event “The Independent Film Ecosphere – Present and Future,” with a panel that includes Participant’s Liesl Copland, Upgrade Production’s Jonathan Kier, The Exchange’s Brian O’Shea, and Global Screen’s Julia Weber.

The first finance conference will be “Bridging the Production Insurance Gap.” It will feature 120db Films’ Steve Hays, Epic Insurance Brokers’ Peter A. Marshall, and XYZ Films’ Nick Spicer.

