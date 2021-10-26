UniFrance Shares Report On French Content On SVoD Platforms

UniFrance presented a new study about the presence of French films on SVoD platforms.

French productions on international SVoD platforms have increased by 2.4 percent in 2019, 3.5 percent in 2020, and 4.8 percent in 2021. Streamers like Netflix and Prime Video have increased their French content while localized platforms are offering a larger share of French productions as well.

In terms of the national industries most represented on SVoD platforms, French films follow the U.S. and India.