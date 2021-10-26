Studio 100 Teams up With PACOON On ‘Maya The Bee’ Eco Trend Book

Studio 100 partnered with the Central European agency PACOON to develop the Maya the Bee Eco Trend Book.

The Maya the Bee brand shares core values of naturalness, curiosity, care, and attention. As consumers become increasingly aware of their responsibility to the environment and climate, the Eco Trend Book offers licensees information and innovative ways to produce products in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

The Maya the Bee Eco Trend Book is now available to licensees. It will be supplemented over the following years with implementation examples and additional artwork for product categories.