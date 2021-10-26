SPI International Inks New Deals In Netherlands

SPI International scored new deals in the Netherlands for its channel FilmBox.

FilmBox has rolled out as part of the basic packages of Plinq, Trined, and KabelNoord. The SPI International brand previously launched on Canal Digitaal, Online.nl, DELTA, and Caiway.

FilmBox showcases a wide-ranging slate of Hollywood movies, local productions, popular series, and more. In November 2021, the channel will highlight titles such as action thriller Wake Up, Norwegian thriller An Affair, and the drama The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Jeroen Bergman, general manager of Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands, stated, “Considering that the Netherlands is the first Western European market to have launched FilmBox, the exceptional success we have achieved with the channel here is very promising for SPI’s plans to bring FilmBox to other Western European markets.”