Singapore Media Festival Gathers Global Content Creators

Singapore Media Festival will be hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority from November 25-December 5, 2021.

The hybrid-format festival brings together the region’s talent and leaders for 11 days of bringing Asian stories to international markets. This year’s partners include Asia TV Forum, ScreenSingapore, and Singapore Internaitonal Film Festival.

Showrunners from companies like G.H.Y Culture & Media and Akanga Film Asia will be in attendance to connect with creative talent through curated pitches. In addition, the Asia TV Forum will feature pitches of 30 projects to facilitate financing and co-production opportunities.

Justin Ang, Assistant Chief Executive, Media and Innovation, IMDA said, “Through the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) and other programs, we continue to strengthen Singapore’s position as the region’s most vibrant media hub, to bring global opportunities to our creative talent and media businesses. This year’s SMF will see us connecting top showrunners to our creative talents, to ignite opportunities to create exciting content together for the region and beyond.”