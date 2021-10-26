MADD Delivers Turkish Dramas To HBO Max LATAM

MADD Entertainment signed an expanded agreement with WarnerMedia Latin America for a package of 10 Turkish series.

WarnerMedia previously acquired A Miracle and The Choice for HBO Max in Latin America. The new deal includes eight more titles, such as A Woman Scorned, Love Is In The Air, and Flames of Fate, among others.

MADD’s series will be available to HBO Max subscribers in 39 territories across Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Ates Ince, managing director of MADD, commented, “Turkish drama has already proven itself with top ratings on linear networks around the world. Now it’s taking its place in the SVoD arena, which just goes to show that Turkish drama will have a sustainable position in the market for the foreseeable future. MADD is proud to help launch this new chapter.”

Andres Mendoza, head of Content Acquisition & Negotiations at WarnerMedia Latin America, added, “The expansion of the agreement for new titles reinforces our commitment in offering great quality and the most diverse content from around the world to our audience in Latin America. We are thrilled to bring the wonderful Turkish drama to our region.”