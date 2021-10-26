FilmRise Signs Licensing Deal With 9 Story Distribution

FilmRise licensed children’s programming from 9 Story Distribution International.

The New York-based film and TV studio secured 184 episodes of children’s titles. The deal covers the non-exclusive licenses to seasons 10 through 14 of Barney and Friends, the first four seasons of Angelina Ballerina, and three seasons of Camp Lakebottom, for the U.S.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “These popular children’s programs fit perfectly into our strategy of increasing our market share within the children’s/family space. Audiences have an enduring appetite for these established, recognizable family-friendly TV series for kids, and we are pleased to offer them to new generations of children with no fee to their parents.”