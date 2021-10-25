Preparations for an In-Person MIP Cancun

As of October 18, film-TV distribution companies from 20 countries are planning to converge on MIP Cancun’s in-person market, which will be held November 16-19. There, they’ll meet with buyers from 17 LATAM countries, plus buyers from Portugal and the U.S. In terms of contingents, the largest number of sales companies will be arriving from the U.S. (29), followed by France (8), and Turkey (7). As for buyers, the largest number will once again hail from the U.S. (22), followed by Mexico (14), Argentina (9), Brazil (8), and Chile (6).

RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) is determined to make this upcoming MIP Cancun market a success and has harvested all available resources to do so. To start, Quintana Roo, the Mexican state that encompasses Cancun, has been declared a “Green Zone” (or safe zone) as far as COVID-19 infections are concerned. Second, Benedicte Touchard de Morant, MIP Cancun’s Show Director, has recruited RX Buyer Coordinator, Francesco Glorioso, as MIP Cancun’s new Marketing Product Manager. He previously interacted with more than 4,000 international buyers at MIP and MIPCOM. Additionally, explained Touchard de Morant, “for MIP Cancun, Francesco got in touch with 250 buyers from 18 countries, of which 100 will be in Cancun.”

As far as the sellers’ contingent is concerned, there will be 100 tables. This is in addition to the 120 tables for co-producers. In total, Touchard de Morant reported, there will be more than 350 people “who said that they are happy to finally reconnect, learn about new trends, and establish new partnerships.”

Glorioso (pictured above with Touchard de Morant), is also in charge of safety protocols. Upon arrival at the Moon Palace Resort on Monday, November 15, the day before the market starts, participants will have to submit to a free COVID test. “The results will be available in 15 minutes and there will be no long waiting time,” said Glorioso. With a negative test participants will get a bracelet, which will allow entrance into the Arena, the market venue within the Moon Palace Resort.

In addition, the table rooms at the Arena will be closed and sanitized every three hours just to be extra safe.