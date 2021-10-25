Xilam Signs Master Toy Partnership For ‘Oggy Oggy’

Xilam Animation closed a master global toy partnership with Simba Dickie Group for Oggy Oggy.

Created by Xilam Animation’s Jean Cayrol and Cédric Guarneri, Oggy Oggy presents a young Oggy living in a fantasy world inhabited by a community of cats. The series debuted on Netflix and it will launch in international territories, including Germany and Italy, in September 2022.

The new toy line will span plush, figurines, collectibles, and playsets and accessories, among other items. The toy range will launch in autumn/winter of 2022, with an initial rollout in France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., followed by Poland and Spain in spring 2023.

Capucine Humblot, head of Licensing and Merchandising at Xilam Animation, commented, “With Simba Dickie Group, we’ve found the ideal partner to capture the charming world of Oggy Oggy and know that their vast expertise, innovative approach and high-quality products will result in a toy offering that stimulates young imaginations and creativity, as well as giving fans a chance to recreate their favorite stories at home.”

Werner Lenzer, licensing and strategic development manager at Simba Dickie Group, added, “The team at Simba Toys is looking forward to developing a toy line for Oggy Oggy which will bring all the fun of the series into children’s rooms.”