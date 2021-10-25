Up The Ladder: Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights brought on Diane Tripp as a sales agent.

With more than 25 years of experience of global content licensing and co-production deals, Tripp will oversee program sales in North America.

Prior to joining AMR, she launched Diane Tripp Media in 2020. Her company focused on content strategy and negotiated global licensing deals. She also previously worked at The Fremantle Corporation, licensing U.S. series to international territories.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, remarked, “Diane leverages her market knowledge and close relationships to maximize content reach and efficiently drive business growth and we are extremely pleased to have Diane looking after our expanding catalogue in the US.”

Tripp added, “I’m thrilled to work with Jonathan and join the AMR team. They’ve grown tremendously over the last year with an incredible catalogue of programs, and I look forward to building on that success.”