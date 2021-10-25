‘Tough As Nails’ Format Airs In Belgium

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group confirmed that its format Tough As Nails will debut tomorrow, October 26, 2021, on VTM in Belgium.

The competition series features everyday individuals whose strength, endurance, and life skills are put to the test. Coming out of a multi-territory format deal with Fremantle, the local version on VTM marks the first format produced outside the U.S.

Create by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, Tough As Nails is in its third season in the U.S. The U.S. version comes from Raquel Productions in association with Tough House Productions.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group oversees international distribution of the U.S. series and licenses the format rights.

Paul Gilbert, senior vice president of Formats at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, commented, “Fremantle’s production is of the highest quality. We look forward to years of success on VTM and other broadcasters around the world.”