HBO Max Orders Adult Animated Series ‘Poor Devil’

HBO Max gave the greenlight to Poor Devil, the first animation series commissioned in Spain.

Produced by Buendía Estudios, the adult animation series follows Stan, an ordinary boy who is in fact the anti-Christ, who is more interested in singing and dancing in a Broadway musical than reigning chaos and horror. The series is expected in 2022.

The series is created and written by director Miguel Esteban, Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevillas, co-written by Helena Pozuelo. The voice cast includes Reyes, Sevillas, Ignatius Farray, and Verónica Forqué, among others.

Miguel Salvat, executive producer at HBO Max, said, “We all know people who have had to make a decision whether to join the family business or follow in their parent’s footsteps. Poor Devil, obviously takes this to the extreme and does so in a very funny way, following in the rich tradition of WarnerMedia’s adult animations. I’m expecting a lot of people are going to instantly fall in love with the Stan and his demonic cat.”