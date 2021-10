‘Aleph’ Wins At New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

Global Agency announced that the drama series Aleph won a bronze award at New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Produced by MAY Productions, the crime series follows two detectives, Kemal and Settar, as they investigate a series of murders in Istanbul.

Aleph originally debuted on FX Turkey and BluTV. Global Agency oversees international distribution rights to the Turkish drama series.