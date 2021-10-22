Up The Ladder: Propagate

Propagate International made new executive appointments.

Isabelle Azoulay has been named executive vice president and head of Formats.

Catalina Ramirez has been promoted to vice president of Sales and Acquisitions.

Dan Thunell was also promoted to director of Sales and Development, MENA and Eastern Europe.

Cyrus Farrokh, president of Propagate Content International, said, “Isabelle’s experience in scripted and non-scripted format sales and acquisitions will be a critical component in the next phase of our international growth. I am excited to bring her in as part of our international leadership team.”

Farrokh added, “Isabelle’s experience in scripted and non-scripted format sales and acquisitions will be a critical component in the next phase of our international growth. I am excited to bring her in as part of our international leadership team.”