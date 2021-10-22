The Awareness Film Festival Screens ‘Mercy’

The Awareness Film Festival selected docudrama Mercy to be featured in the official selection of programming.

Written and directed by Wendy Morgan, the feature film depicts the tragic story of the life and death of a factory farm pig named Mercy and the devastation of factory farming. Featuring real-life footage of the atrocities in slaughterhouses, the film attempts to shine a light on the effects on workers in the animal agriculture industry.

Mercy stars Maria Austin, Annette Badland, John Pickering, and Catherine Shipton, among others.

The 12th edition of the Awareness Film Festival runs from October 21-31, 2021.

Morgan commented on the making of the film: “I’ve been an actor all of my adult life, 43 years and happily counting, lucky to have worked in some extraordinary places with some extraordinary people. But Mercy was a slight detour from the world of being ‘just an actor.’ I am in films but have never made my own. I even tried not to make this film, for fear that it might simply prove too difficult. My dear friend Tim Pigott-Smith said to me after reading a draft of Mercy: ‘You write as if your pen is bleeding… try writing something you aren’t so passionate about.’ I did try, but thoughts of Mercy kept bursting through and rather than me writing something else, Mercy seemed to write me.”