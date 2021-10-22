Sundance Now And AMC+ Debut ‘Hollington Drive’ In U.S.

Sundance Now and AMC+ will present the U.S. debut of the British series Hollington Drive on November 18, 2021.

Produced by Drive Through Pictures, the crime thriller follows two sisters, Theresa and Helen. When Theresa’s son Ben goes out to play with his cousin, Theresa finds the two as they appear to be fighting. Later, a neighbor discovers her son has disappeared. As the plot thickens, Theresa can’t help but wonder if Ben knows something about the neighbor’s disappearance.

The series stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Rachel Stirling, and Jodie McNee, among others.

All3Media International oversees distribution.