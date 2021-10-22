Arrow Media To Produce True Crime For Investigation Discovery

Arrow Media will produce six-part series Love, Honor, Betray for true-crime channel Investigation Discovery in the U.S.

Love, Honor, Betray features shocking stories of betrayal by husbands and wives. The brand-new series includes stories about a wife who hired a hitman to kill her husband for his money, and a husband who secretly becomes a serial bank robber. The series will debut on November 4, 2021, and it will stream on discovery+.

Ash Potterton, executive producer at Arrow Media, commented, “What has always set Arrow Media apart in the crowded factual space is our exceptional storytelling. By combining first-hand testimony from victims with archive footage from their wedding and happier times, we are able to build a full picture of the crime and tell deeply emotional stories of how they were betrayed.”

The factual label has also been commissioned for 20 hours of the hit series American Monster. The new season will premiere on October 31, with availability on discovery+ as well.