Apple TV+ Orders ‘Mythic Quest’ S3 And S4

Apple TV+ commissioned two more seasons of Mythic Quest.

Produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft Film & Television, the sitcom stars Rob McElhenney in an ensemble cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, and Charlotte Nicdao, among others. The series portrays the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time.

Seasons three and four were picked up for Apple TV+.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, remarked, “Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest. We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”