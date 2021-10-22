AMR Teams Up With Media Musketeers On ‘Pulse’

Abacus Media Rights partnered with Media Musketeers to distribute Pulse.

Produced by Steve Lanning and director Sallas de Jager, the survival horror series is currently in production in Mauritius. The series follows ‘Pulse’ game designers scrambling to finish the newly funded reboot of the classic game. Life imitates art when an electromagnetic wave hits their building, and the pulse alters the bioelectric signals in people’s minds. As in the video game, they must use their collective skills and special abilities to escape.

AMR will handle worldwide distribution, excluding Africa, Spain, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, remarked, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Media Musketeers on this. With such a talented team of creatives on board, Pulse is set to be a dynamic and powerful rollercoaster of a horror story. Its contemporary setting coupled with a futuristic storyline is sure to have global appeal across multiple demographics.”