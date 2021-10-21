VIS Starts Production On New Season Of ‘Ana’

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, confirmed that production started on a new season of Ana.

Produced by VIS, the second season will continue to follow the title character as she attempts to maintain her sanity while dealing with her mother, who now lives with Ana in L.A. Meanwhile, Ana also stars in a series reminiscent of a bad ‘90s sitcom.

Creator and showrunner Ana de la Reguera stars in the lead role. The series is written by de la Reguera, Fernanda Eguiarte, Anaí López, Marcelo Tobar, and Alejandra Olvera.

The new season of Ana will stream on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and it will be available on Prime Video around the world, including Latin America.