Up The Ladder: LADstudios

LADstudios, the factual entertainment division of LADbible Group, named Alex Morris as its new director.

Morris will helm a global team with a remit to bolster the size of the department by 50 percent by the end of 2022. He will also identify and build commercial and creative opportunities across the business’s original video IP, channels, show brands and branded entertainment offerings.

Before joining LADstudios, Morris served more than 13 years at Barcroft Studios, where he was the chief creative officer.

Morris commented, “This is an incredibly exciting time to join LADbible Group and lead the charge on their content offering. LADstudios reputation is going from strength to strength and the next year promises a huge opportunity to innovate, double down on production, expand across multiple platforms and create unique relationships with new generations and creators.”

Arian Kalantari, co-founder and COO of LADbible Group, said, “Alex brings with him years of experience and success in the digital content space. His vision for the future of LADstudios will ensure we redefine content and social consumption globally and I’m looking forward to working with him on this next, and exciting new chapter.”