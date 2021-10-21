SPI/FilmBox Rolls Out Dizi In Spain

SPI/FilmBox signed a deal with Mediaset España’s streaming service Mitele Plus to bring Dizi to Spain and Andorra.

Mitele Plus subscribers will be able to access hundreds of hours of Turkish drama series with Spanish dubbing. After launching in April 2019, Dizi is available across 50 countries and counting.

Dizi’s content highlights include 20 Minutes, The Red Scarf, Heart of the City, and Karadayi, among others.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, stated, “Dizi has achieved remarkable success globally since its launch, which reflects our commitment to always providing a good story to our audiences through our brand. Through our partnership with Mitele Plus subscribers can enjoy some of the most unique and critically-acclaimed drama series with 100% Spanish dubbing.”