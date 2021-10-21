NBA Player Patrick Patterson And Joel Reilly Launch Undisputed Pictures

Professional NBA player Patrick Patterson and producer Joel Reilly partnered to launch Undisputed Pictures.

With operations in the U.S. and Canada, Undisputed Pictures will develop, finance, and produce a slate of film, television, and media projects. Most recently, the founding duo executive produced the drama North of Normal, which stars Sarah Gadon and Robert Carlyle.

The next project in development is feature biopic Dock, produced with David Permut and Dreamscape Entertainment’s Jasper Graham. The film portrays Major League baseball pitcher, Dock Ellis, an outspoken player for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1970s.

Reilly commented, “We really wanted to create a positive and inclusive collaborative environment. It’s time to grant new opportunities for aspiring talent and break new ground with some of the top talent around the world.”

Patterson said, “Joel and I are both passionate about movies and are creating high quality content that connects with people. While we’ve spoken throughout the years about this venture, we finally decided to go full speed ahead and develop Undisputed Pictures during the pandemic. With so much uncertainty in the world, now feels like the right time to make our dream a reality.”