Up The Ladder: Dynamic Television

Dynamic Television appointed two new creative executives.

Rachel Taff has joined as director of Development. She will focus on developing premium programming for the U.S. and global English-speaking slate. She previously worked at Shoe Money Productions, where she worked on the FX series Snowfall as well as high-profile projects such as the adaptation of Nicole Perlroth’s book, This is How They Tell Me the World Ends.

Will Baldwin has been brought on as manager of Development. He will oversee developing premium programming for the company’s U.S. portfolio. Prior to Dynamic, he served at Disney ABC Drama Development, where he was involved in series such as Queens and Promised Land.

Based out of the company’s Los Angeles office, both will report to Daniel March, managing partner of Dynamic Television.

March stated, “Rachel and Will embody everything we were looking for to help lead our creative development. Most importantly, they are both terrific human beings; second they are creatively very talented and love the art of storytelling; and finally they embrace the core values that define Dynamic. They’re going to do great things here.”