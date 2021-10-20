Tubi Will Premiere Original Series ‘The Freak Brothers’ In November

Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, revealed its new original series The Freak Brothers.

Produced by WTG Enterprises, The Freak Brothers follows a trio of anti-establishment stoners and their cat as they wake up from a 50-year nap and must adjust to life in present-day San Francisco. The animated series features a voice cast that includes Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Pete Davidson.

The Freak Brothers will debut with two episodes on November 14, 2021.

Lionsgate will oversee distribution.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented, “We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, said, “With its counterculture roots, anti-establishment comedic POV and, as Adam said, an all-star team of cast and producers, The Freak Brothers is the perfect complement to Animation Domination and provides the ideal opportunity to not only grow Tubi’s audience, but take the animation genre to the next level in AVoD. Stay tuned for more original Tubi animated content soon.”