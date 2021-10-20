Jonah Feingold to Direct Paramount+ Original ‘At Midnight’

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, announced that Jonah Feingold (pictured) will direct At Midnight.

Produced by Three Amigos, the Paramount+ Original stars Diego Boneta in a romantic comedy about two people who have made the choice not to fall in love. Alejandro lives a predictable life, and Grace is a rising movie star with an unreliable celebrity boyfriend. Their lives change when fate brings them together.

The film will premiere on the streaming platform in 2022. Production begins in January.

At Midnight is produced in partnership with Automatik, David Bernon of Burn Later, Michel Franco’s Teorema, and Jorge Mondragon and Cory Crespo of COLOüRSCMX.