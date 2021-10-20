J2911 Media Adds ‘Trial and Triumph’ To Catalogue

J2911 Media acquired Trial and Triumph from Appian Media.

Trial and Triumph takes viewers on a journey through modern Turkey, exploring seven cities and examining the letter written to Christians in the Book of Revelation. Jeremy Duhut also speaks with Dr. Mark Wilson, a researcher on ancient Biblical Turkey, as well as archeologists and historians on the book of Revelation.

Trial and Triumph comes from the creators of the docu-series Searching for a King and Following the Messiah.