Amazon’s Prime Video Streams ‘Everybody Loves Natti’

Prime Video will debut the upcoming series Everybody Loves Natti starting November 19, 2021.

Produced in association with Monami Productions and Amazon Studios, the six-part docu-series follows Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha. The reality series sees Natasha share intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager Raphy Pina. The series looks at her latest album, her newly blended family, and a surprise baby on the way.

Mona Scott-Young serves as series creator and executive producer, alongside Natasha and Pina as executive producers. Showrunner Alex Davies serves as executive producer, as well as Gil Lopez. Michael Lang and Stephanie R. Gayle also executive produce for Monami Productions.

Prime Video will make Everybody Loves Natti available in the U.S., the UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and Spanish-speaking countries and territories in Latin America. A worldwide release will follow.