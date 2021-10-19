Yeti Farm Launches Long-Form ‘Sweet Tweets’

Yeti Farm Creative unrolled a long-form version of the digital series Sweet Tweets.

Sweet Tweets revolves around Lindy, who lives with her parents and brother Pipik on Cherry Blossom Lane. The expanded show showcases relatable stories with social and emotional lessons for preschoolers. The character-driven stories will head to Knowledge: Kids on Knowledge Network.

Yeti Farm also named Zodiak Kids as the worldwide distributor for the new series.

Launched on YouTube in 2016, the original Sweet Tweets series featured song-centered one-minute digital shorts. The original series has since debuted on several OTT platforms, including Amazon, Curious World, and Tubi, among others.

Ashley Ramsay, founder and CEO of Yeti Farm Creative and co-executive producer of the show, remarked, “We’re so excited to bring the Sweet Tweets series to viewers across Canada and around the world. Sweet Tweets has amassed a large and loyal following on YouTube and other digital platforms over the years and we look forward to working with Knowledge: Kids and Zodiak Kids to debut the new longer-form series for existing and new fans everywhere.”