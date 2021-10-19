Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia announced the appointment of Vera Peltekian to the role of VP and commissioning editor of Original Production France, WarnerMedia International.

Based in Paris, Peltekian will commission original programming for HBO Max. Her role becomes effective in November 2021.

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Peltekian has overseen French drama and co-produced programming at Canal+ Group since 2006. In her career, she has worked on series such as The Returned, Spiral, and The Tunnel, among others. She previously led French drama production at Tele Images as well.

Antony Root, EVP and head of Original Production WarnerMedia EMEA, stated, “Vera is a world-class television executive whose passion for nurturing storytellers has seen her work on some of France’s most creative and ambitious programming.” He continued, “this appointment ensures we can start to develop exciting new content, so when we launch HBO Max in France, we can present a slate that will intrigue and delight audiences.”