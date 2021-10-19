M. Night Shyamalan To Serve As Jury President For Berlinale 2022

Berlinale organizers announced that director and screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan will act as the president of the international jury for the 72nd edition of the festival.

For the past three decades, Shyamalan has captivated audiences with his films that play with genre conventions and supernatural elements. Following the release of The Sixth Sense in 1999, Shyamalan directed blockbusters Unbreakable in 2000, Signs in 2002, and The Village in 2004. In addition to his career in filmmaking, he has also seen success with the event series Wayward Pines for FOX and as showrunner for Apple TV+ series Servant.

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlinale, commented, “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the Jury. Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the US movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection.”

Shyamalan added, “Being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to me. It represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker. Being able to support and celebrate the world’s very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted.”