Gusto TV Enters Global Distribution Deal With TCL FFalcon

Gusto TV struck a new distribution deal with TCL FFalcon.

Jointly backed by TCL Electronics, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media, TCL FFalcon will bring on Gusto TV’s food programming to its family entertainment hub, TCL Channel. Streaming on dozens of platforms, Gusto TV’s programming presents diverse cuisine, inspiring recipes, and dynamic hosts.

The TCL Channel comes pre-installed on TCL Roku TVs and Android TVs.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “It’s exciting to partner with a technology powerhouse like TCL FFalcon. With their immersive and engaging visual experience and our stunning culinary programming, viewers will be truly transported beyond the surface of a display.”

Matt Ding, the global business manager of FFalcon TCL, added, “We are thrilled to journey ahead with Gusto TV’s first-class and enjoyable culinary content. Depending on the TCL Electronics smart TV sales volume, and TCL Channel’s experienced content management, we are confident this alliance can make an impact on TCL Smart TV users.”