APC Kids Signs Deals For ‘DinoCity’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, confirmed a slew of sales for DinoCity.

Produced by Riki Group in partnership with Animax Production, DinoCity began premiering in Europe earlier this year. The preschool series portrays Little Ricky and elder sister Tyra, alongside their dinosaur family, as they turn everyday situations into new adventures.

Discovery Italia secured the free TV rights to DinoCity for broadcast on Frisbee, while All Media Latvia picked up non-exclusive SVoD rights in the Baltics, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The free TV rights were also licensed to TG4 for Ireland and Minika for Turkey.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, commented, “After receiving a hugely positive response to the show’s premiere, we’re delighted to be building on the success of DinoCity by announcing new global broadcast partners. DinoCity is not only fun and adventure filled but focuses on important themes such as family and friendship which will resonate with new audiences across the world.”