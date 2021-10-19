Abacus Media Rights Inks Sales For ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’

Abacus Media Rights scored sales for the feature-length documentary Four Hours at the Capitol.

Produced by Dan Reed and Amos Pictures for HBO and BBC Two, Four Hours at the Capitol explores the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier in 2021. Directed by Jamie Roberts, the film includes the personal stories from those involved in the day, including Capitol police, D.C. law enforcement, legislators, politicians, as well as rioters and protesters.

Four Hours at the Capitol has been sold to CANAL+ France, ViacomCBS Australia, Discovery New Zealand for Three, VPRO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, SWR in Germany, and Channel 8 in Israel. HBO Max picked it up for Latin America and Iberia, and HBO Europe for CEE.

Producer Dan Reed remarked, “It has been a pleasure to support the immensely talented Jamie Roberts in producing this important documentary at Amos Pictures, where we strive to create cinematic journalism that is both spectacular and intimate.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, added, “This is a unique and astonishing story told through key participants and insiders, who together create a 360-degree view of one of the most incredible incidents Washington has ever witnessed. The documentary, which has no voice over, relies on the dramatic retelling of the shocking events which resonated throughout the world, delivering a sobering view of democracy today.”