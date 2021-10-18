Series Mania Announces Call For Series And Projects

Series Mania opened its Call For Series for the next edition of Series Mania Festival and a Call for Projects for Series Mania Forum.

Sixty series will be selected for the festival’s programming, with an award ceremony at the end of the eight-day festival. Previous series to launch in competition have been Channel 4’s The Virtues, Netflix’s The Rain, and ARTE’s Ride Upon the Storm.

The Forum will continue to feature the annual Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Fifteen projects will be selected to participate, with the best project winning a 50,000-euro prize. The sessions have seen No Man’s Land from France, Keeping Faith from Great Britain, and Devils from Italy, among many others.

Series Mania will take place from March 18-25, 2022, with the industry arm running from March 22-24.

The deadline to submit for both calls will be January 6, 2022.

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “We were so grateful for the tremendous support we received by both the public and the industry professionals for our 2021 edition. Our Festival showcased top series from around the world, while the Forum uncovered enormous new talent. The Forum is truly one of today’s premiere meeting places for showrunners, screenwriters, producers, broadcasters, and talent. With the abundance of content set to explode throughout Europe over the next few years, our mission of ‘where series begin’ could not be timelier and more appropriate.”