One Animation Secures Global Sales For ‘Oddbods’ And ‘Insectibles’

One Animation inked new deals with global VoD platforms for Oddbods and Insectibles.

As of July 2021, Peacock in the U.S. will premiere 20 half-hour compilations of the short-form version of Oddbods, as well as season one of Insectibles. Ketchup TV picked up VoD rights to season one of the long-form Oddbods and themed compilations for the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. In the U.K., Discovery also acquired season two of short-form Oddbods and renewed season one for its VoD services.

In Latin America, WarnerMedia secured SVoD rights to long-form series Oddbods and seasonal special The Festive Menace for HBO Max. Amazon Prime also picked up long-form versions for new territories, including France, Japan, and Latin America.

In addition, Indonesian content distributor Migo picked up short-form compilations of Oddbods for its SVoD content delivery network.

Michele Schofield, SVP Content Distribution at One Animation, remarked, “As we continue expanding the international broadcast footprint of Oddbods and Insectibles, it’s fantastic to welcome on board these latest top-tier partners and to make the series even more accessible to new and long-standing fans. Both Oddbods and Insectibles are all about celebrating friendship and teamwork, as well as promoting the power of positivity, so are ideally placed to cross borders and bring joy to families all over the world.”