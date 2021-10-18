MirrorWater Entertainment’s ‘Wonder Women’ Screened At MIPCOM

MirrorWater Entertainment held a special screening of the docu-series Wonder Women during MIPCOM.

Hosted by Christina Rose (pictured), founder of MirrorWater, the screening showcased the episode on “A Woman’s New World” about orchestra conductor Tianyi Lu. The six-part series is about highlighting young women who are making an impact in leadership positions in underrepresented industries.

Wonder Women also shares the stories of Marie Rose, a fisherwoman out of Alaska; Suzanna Randall, an astronaut trainee from Germany; Vivien Keszthelyi, a racecar driver from Hungary; Diamilette Quiles Alicea, a baseball player from Puerto Rico; and Anny Divya, a Boeing 777 pilot from India.