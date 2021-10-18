HBO Max Orders New Original ‘The Winner’

HBO Max gave the greenlight to The Winner (working title).

Produced by ETAMP Film, the family comedy portrays Viktor Hudák, a fictional prime minister of a small European country, as he ends his career in politics and returns to everyday life. When his successor overturns all the policies that he spent a lifetime building, he realizes the little power he has in being an ex-prime minister.

Slovak actor Ady Hajdu will star in the lead role, alongside a cast that includes Ivana Chýlková and Milan Ondrík. Written by Zuzana Dzurindová and Peter Nagy, the series is directed by Jan Hrebejk.

The Winner started production in Slovakia and Czech Republic.