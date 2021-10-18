eOne Expands Partnerships In Nordics

Entertainment One announced expanded content deals in the Nordic territories, totaling more than 800 hours of content.

eOne struck a pan-regional deal with C More. Additional agreements were with TV2, NRK in Norway, Tele2 and TV4 in Sweden, Siminn in Iceland, YLE in Finland, and DRTV in Denmark, among others. The deals cover a range of programming, including Upright, Burden of Truth, Heartland, Nurses, Moonshine, Family Law, Between Two Worlds, and La Garconne. Several factual specials were also included, such as The Battle For Hong Kong, Inside China, and Outbreak: The Virus that Shook the World.

Carolina den Baas, director of Sales at eOne, commented, “We are committed to growing our relationships in this significant region with broader distribution deals across an expanded library of content as we solidify our presence in the Nordics. We’re proud to deliver eOne’s vast slate of international hits to audiences across the Nordics, especially as we make headway and continue to widen our focus within this territory.”