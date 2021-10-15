VIS And Minerva Pictures Co-Produce First Italian Paramount+ Original

VIS, the international studio division of ViacomCBS Network International, and Minerva Pictures will co-produce the first Paramount+ original series for Italy.

Produced in collaboration with RedString, Miss Fallaci Takes America portrays Oriana Fallaci’s early life as a journalist at the end of the ‘50s in Hollywood. As an Italian entertainment correspondent, she observes American society and is fascinated by its contradictions.

Laura Abril, senior vice president and head of VIS EMEA and Asia, commented, “As we continue to expand Paramount+ internationally, local content is critical. We’re excited that Minerva will be our first partner to create Italy’s first Paramount+ Original series. I’m sure that the fascinating story of Oriana Fallaci, who became part of the history of international journalism, will capture the attention of both Italian and international audiences.”

Gianluca Curti, CEO of Minerva Pictures, remarked, “We are particularly pleased to produce our first series together with ViacomCBS International Studios, an international partner that focuses on the quality of the product and with whom both President Santo Versace and I feel in great creative harmony.”