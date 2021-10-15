NATPE Streaming Plus Confirms Speakers And More

NATPE Streaming Plus confirmed an additional wave of speakers and participating companies for the third edition of the annual streaming event.

Programming for the one-day event will include a roundtable discussion about creating for global streamers with John Leguizamo, Frida Torresblanco, and moderator JC Acosta of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

The event has confirmed speakers from companies such as HBO Max, MGM’s EPIX, Roku, Tubi, and ViacomCBS, among others. Sarah Aubrey, head of original content HBO Max, will present an afternoon keynote about content creation for the platform’s ad-supported tier. In another discussion, Romina Rosado, EVP and general manager of Hispanic Streaming NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will speak to key challenges for growing streaming.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, remarked, “As the streaming ecosystem continues to evolve, FAST, AVOD, and SVOD are dominating the conversation. We are thrilled to be bringing together the industry’s top minds, to help us navigate this space by sharing intel which will make it easier for producers, programmers, executives, promoters, researchers, and media buyers to conduct business together.”