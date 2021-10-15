MADD Entertainment Presents Two New Series

MADD Entertainment announced two new Turkish drama series for the international market.

Starring Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancioglu, Family Secrets follows a tough lawyer, Ceylin, who teams up with no-nonsense prosecutor Ilgaz to help out his brother. From Ay Yapim, the drama aired in Turkey on September 19, 2021.

Produced by MF Yapim, All About Marriage revolves around a clan of high-powered divorce lawyers whose clients include billionaires and celebrities. The star-studded cast includes Gokce Bahadir, Yigit Kiraz, Sarp Akkaya, and others.