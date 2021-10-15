HBO Max Releases ‘Kamikaze’ In November

HBO Max will stream the original drama series Kamikaze on November 14, 2021.

Starring Marie Reuther, Kamikaze follows Julie on a journey of rediscovery after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Alone in a large mansion and expensive cars, she finds material possessions hold no value for her and is forced to discover a reason to continue on.

Produced by Ditte Milsted from Profile Pictures, the new drama will be available across 46 countries and territories where HBO Max is available in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. The series will be available starting October 26 in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.

Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA, commented, “The best stories are able to transcend languages or geographical borders. Kamikaze is one of those shows that will resonate with viewers wherever they are. As HBO Max goes global, we are excited to give subscribers worldwide day and date access to this masterful piece of storytelling and introduce them to the exceptional performance from lead Marie Reuther.”