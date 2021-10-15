ABS-CBN Signs Deal With Global One Studios For Film Adaptations

ABS-CBN Film Productions the movie outfit of ABS-CBN, struck a deal with India’s Global One Studios for the adaptations of five films.

Global Films will produce remakes of Barcelona: A Love Untold, Can’t Help Falling In Love, Crazy Beautiful You, She’s Dating The Gangster, and The Hows of Us.

Olivia Lamasan, managing director of ABS-CBN Films, said, “We are thrilled to have our movies adapted for the Indian market. It is a welcome opportunity for ABS-CBN Films to share our well-loved and heartfelt Philippine stories and become a source of inspiration for global audiences. The Philippines and India share many common values, among which is the strong love for family, that resonate in our films and will soon be experienced by the people of India.”

Ramesh Krishnamoorthy, president of Global One Studios, commented, “We are happy to be associated with ABS-CBN Films to bring their well-crafted love stories to the people of India by adapting their heartrending films in Indian languages. Family bonding and cultural values are common to both Philippines and India, which are captured seamlessly in their films. This will be the first time that five Filipino films will be remade in India and we are excited to join hands with ABS-CBN to showcase their relationship stories with the same intense and emotions through our films.”