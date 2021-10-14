SPI’s Present Plans and Upcoming Programs

New SPI International MIPCOM highlights included Elyse, the latest film starring Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. SPI has the rights for Eastern Europe, CIS, Benelux, Scandinavia, Israel, and Africa.

SPI also released the charming comedy Best Sellers, starring Academy Award winner Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, in Eastern Europe, with a theatrical release planned for Hungary. Best Sellers revolves around a cranky retired author who reluctantly embarks on a final book tour to help out a young publisher.

SPI is also planning a theatrical release in Israel for the critically acclaimed film Nitram, which won Caleb Landry Jones the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

SPI brings high-quality, critically-acclaimed productions with A-list stars to its global audiences. The company’s portfolio of titles always includes movies with familiar faces that viewers from all over the world can recognize and enjoy. SPI execs also make sure that the company’s content selections feature world cinema movies, award-winning indies, Hollywood blockbusters, and more, across all genres so that it has great titles for viewers of all tastes.

SPI is expanding its digital business as well and becoming a major aggregator for digital platforms such as Amazon, IMDb TV, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Plex, and Rakuten, by bringing 20,000-plus hours of content through SVoD, TVoD, and AVoD models.

SPI plans to roll out its ad-supported digital channels such as Filmstream and Docustream with more platforms worldwide in the coming months. Recent deals for the channels have been inked with Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands and India. In addition, Filmstream has launched with Pluto TV in 18 Latin American countries and Docustream with KlowdTV in the U.S.

SPI also recently launched the Dizi Prime Video Channel with Amazon Spain, which has been a huge success so far, and Dizi.com, which brings together a slate of critically-acclaimed and popular Turkish series (in the Dizi genre) under one roof, and execs are confident that the service will achieve global success by catering to millions of Turkish series enthusiasts all over the world.

In addition to bolstering alliances with key players in the industry, SPI is expanding its global reach through its own cutting-edge digital products. FilmBox+, SPI’s enhanced streaming service, which combines the linear and on-demand viewing experiences through an extensive on-demand catalog and linear channels, has reached over one million subscribers. The service has already integrated with multiple major European operators and plans to achieve full integration with all of SPI’s clientele in the coming months.

SPI prides itself on being the “Home of Great Entertainment” and it will continue to work towards upholding its promise to bring top-quality programming across all genres to its audiences worldwide.

SPI’s team at MIPCOM included, l. to r.: Ige Mergen, Hatice Olcay, Berk Uziyel, Haymi Behar, and Murat Muratoglu