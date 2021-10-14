VIS Greenlights Paramount+ Original ‘Bosé’

VIS, a division of VIS, gave the greenlight to Paramount+ original Bosé.

Produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia, Elefantec Global, and Legacy Rock, the biopic will depict the life of Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. The six-part series will transport viewers to different periods of Bosé’s career and share the inspiration and recording of some of his iconic songs.

JC Acosta, president ViacomCBS International Studios & Network Americas, commented, “We are extremely excited to show the world the incredible and eclectic life of musical legend Miguel Bosé. We hope this production invokes the same emotions as Bosé’s music and engages our global audiences on Paramount+.”

Macarena Rey, CEO at Shine Iberia, added, “We are very grateful to Miguel Bosé for the generosity and truthfulness with which he has shared his fascinating life with us and to ViacomCBS for their support and trust.”