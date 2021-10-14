Up The Ladder: Globo

Globo announced new organizational changes to its executive leadership.

João Roberto Marinho will take on the position of executive president of Grupo Globo, succeeding Jorge Nóbrega, who will step down from his current position as executive president of Globo and Grupo Globo. João Roberto Marinho will continue to serve as president of the Board and will also assume the role of president of the media group Grupo Globo. He will also continue to serve as head of the Editorial Board.

Paulo Marinho, who currently serves as executive director of Globo Channels, will become the new president of Globo. Over the years, he has held various senior management positions across companies owned by the group, including Content Marketing Coordinator at Globo Radio System and executive director of kids’ channels Gloob and Gloobinho, among others. He will take on his new position in February 2022.